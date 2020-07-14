Absentee Vote By-Mail Ballot Process
Indivisible Greene County is one of many groups advocating the use of Absentee Mail-In Ballots to vote in the upcoming Aug. 6 election. The coronavirus is spreading at an increasing rate. Avoiding our crowded polling locations is certainly worth considering, as a safe and secure voting option now exists for every voter.
How does the process work? Any registered voter in Greene County can request an application for an absentee vote by-mail ballot from the Greene County Election Commission (GCEC) Office at 423-798-1715.
The application asks which printed reason you are using to request the ballot. Anyone 60 and older, should check that box; if you are younger than 60 and concerned about the COVID-19 situation, you should check that box. There are also other qualifying “reasons.” You then complete the rest of the application and return it by mail, fax or email to the GCEC. Their address is 311 CCU Blvd, Suite #1 Greeneville, TN 37745.
The GCEC will verify your application and then either notify you of an issue or mail you an absentee ballot. That ballot will have a unique number which you should retain for your records. You then follow all instructions to complete the ballot and MAIL it back to the GCEC. They must receive it by Thursday, Aug. 6.
When they receive it, they open it and verify your signature on the inner envelop, record your number as received and store it in a locked box until election day. You can go to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s web site to confirm your ballot was received.
In preparation for counting these ballots, the GCEC Commissioners appoint registered voters to constitute a “Counting Board.” The board must consist of an officer and at least three judges. If the number of ballots requested warrant it, additional judges would be appointed. On election day, the board will count the absentee ballots, following state mandated instructions. The board will be in a sequestered location from the beginning to the end of the process. The commissioners will not be involved in the verification/counting process at all.
No smoke-filled rooms, no partisan manipulation, no destruction of ballots; a well-established state-regulated program that has been in place for at least 50 years. Feel free to verify this description with the GCEC staff or the Tennessee Secretary of State.
In light of the tragic, but predictable uptick in confirmed Greene County COVID-19 cases, this sure seems like the safe, secure and smart way to vote.
Be safe and make sure you vote!
Art Gillen
Greeneville