Accountability In The Third Judicial District
Dear Sir:
The Greeneville Sun published an article on Jan 16 relating a district prosecutor’s response to public criticism after he apparently erased evidence from his social media detailing his participation in a Jan 6 Trump rally in DC. The article prompted many to write letters expressing concerns about the integrity of our current officials. I would like to share my own experience seeking justice in the Third Judicial District.
In 2017 my family was targeted and attacked by a mob of white supremacist Trump supporters. We gathered copious amounts of identifying and incriminating evidence after the attacks. We sent what we found to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The information was not hard to find. The attackers planned what they did openly online. They were thorough and detailed in their posts, describing intentions, strategies and outcomes as they went — stalking, harassment, trespassing, theft, vandalism, death threats, setting things on fire, conspiring to do all those things. They verified infractions using time-stamped photographs showing identifiable landmarks to claim victories among themselves. After months of apparent inaction on the part of the Sheriff’s department, we appealed to the District Attorney’s Office.
People in positions of authority told us different things at various points. The sheriff told us it was his responsibility to protect everyone in the county and implied we were at fault for having been targeted. The district attorney shrugged indifferently after leafing through a binder in his office to find the section of Tennessee code stating arson is, in fact, a crime. An assistant district attorney told us to hire a private investigator to help build a case, to not tell anyone about this detail — this would take time but justice would be served.
This paragraph stands in for two full years of excuses, intimidation and gaslighting. It is too much to explain. It is a tremendous amount of information and it is emotionally very taxing to lay it all out. We all know this routine: how to be patient until it’s too late.
In light of direct experience with officials in the Third Judicial District, I find it unsurprising that a local prosecutor unapologetically attended the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan 6 where violent white supremacist Trump supporters, in his words “defined the spirit of the day” — less surprising that he has tried to paint himself as an unwitting victim of a debunked conspiracy theory and the district attorney is supporting him. Whether these officials are able to recognize themselves in the violence they participate in and contribute to is irrelevant to the people they serve. The people recognize it and demand better.
R.S. Bewley
Greeneville