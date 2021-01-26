Accountable Citizenship, Good Government, Demand Truth
Dear Sir:
I am in agreement with AJ Anderson’s Jan. 20 letter that people are “entitled to their own opinion” — and, I might add, appreciated, even helpful, when that opinion and right is tempered and balanced with accurate information free of conjecture, misinformation, deception or false.
The “public event” AJ Anderson referenced on Jan. 6 was advertised and widely known as support for President Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn/interfere with election results/falsify votes (criminal actions) in the election he clearly lost (an election documented as valid by election officials — ballots, recounts, voting machines, dismissed lawsuits [50] due to lack of evidence by courts all the way to the Supreme Court).
Any citizen, especially a public official, who lacks good judgment and knowledge about the fundamentals and principles of democracy — whether a local assistant prosecutor, candidate for representative or senator to represent us in the “People’s House” in Washington, D.C., is not qualified to hold such a position of trust and respect. To do so is a travesty of justice — and politics should not diminish good government.
The highly respected documentarian of American History Ken Burns has recently stated that in addition to the Civil War, The Depression and World War II, misinformation is the fourth crisis facing this great country. Thankfully, Nancy Schneck’s opinion letter has spoken for accountable citizenship and good government. Three cheers for her.
Richard Shackleford
Greeneville