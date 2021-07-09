Dear Sir:
There is a simple and sensible solution to cease all the endless arguing and bickering over our public communications platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Google, et al) from banning American peoples’ (President Trump, et al) constitutionally guaranteed free speech, while permitting and promoting bigoted, hate, and Anti-American speech by our sworn enemies in foreign lands as well as here at home (Iranian Ayatollahs, Chinese Communist Party, Farrakhan, Antifa, BLM, et al).
If they are private membership companies, fine, then get off the air. All we need to do is expand protection by a few words on an already existing law, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — “All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin”— to include these public accommodations and platforms, which obviously were not in existence back then, and include political beliefs and constitutional free speech rights to be protected.
Why cannot our elected officials after all these years, draft a one-page document and make it federal law?
Marc Bush
Greeneville