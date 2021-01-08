Dear Sir:
Our country, by our own doing, is spiritually naked. There are a number of reasons such as actions of law and governmental bodies and our personal choice of priorities.
The removal of God from public life made through court decisions and by our leaders, including Congress, and our own apathy have led to a moral wasteland.
We desperately need to have a meaningful, personal relationship with our heavenly father for ourselves and our country.
Pray for revival everywhere. Go to them. Harvest the wisdom you gather there.
We will be a better people and country.
Libby Brown
Afton