Dear Sir:
Jordan Michael Allen, age 16, is being tried as an adult for the murders of his grandmother Sherry Cole and his younger brother Jessie Allen, age 7, who were murdered on April 24, 2021.
State’s attorney Dan Armstrong filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult criminal court on April 26, 2021, and transfer hearings were conducted Sept. 29 and Oct. 7 in juvenile court, presided over by Judge Bailey.
Judge Bailey correctly observed that the murders were shocking and heinous, and additionally noted that to his knowledge there are no juvenile rehabilitation programs in existence “that could address the needs of a 16-year-old juvenile who killed two people with a hammer. The juvenile defendant could not be adequately rehabilitated in three years “
Eight witnesses testified and 21 exhibits were entered by the state in support of the transfer to adult court.
Testimony was provided by a DCS worker, and from an employee at Youth Villages, both of whom had worked with Jordan Allen in late 2021 and early 2022, addressing de-escalation techniques, coping skills and developed a safety plan for the family, as Jordan had on four occasions left his grandmother’s home, where he had been placed. The DCS worker closed Allen’s case on March 31, 2022, less than a month prior to this tragic crime occurring. Presumably, the March 31, 2022, case closure was approved by a juvenile court judge, and in retrospect it was premature and erroneous.
The legislature of the State of Tennessee bears a significant degree of responsibility for this tragedy having occurred. Existing laws limiting the state’s ability to retain jurisdiction over juveniles convicted of serious crimes should not expire upon the 19th birthday. State agencies and their employees which fail to adequately assess and provide services to troubled youths should be held accountable for their failures. If the failures are due to lack of funding, our legislature should prioritize adequately funding and staffing these agencies.
Judge Bailey noted that Jordan Allen disliked his younger brother and “didn’t like playing with him.” I can only offer my personal opinion that the vast majority of 16-year-olds very likely share this preference to not play with 7-year-olds.
Meeting Jordan Allen’s needs, as a child, wasn’t done by his parents, or by DCS, by Youth Villages, or by the Juvenile court which returned him to live with his grandmother, where clearly he wasn’t happy.
Two individuals are dead, and Jordan Allen faces limited future opportunities and likely many years being incarcerated, due to society’s failures to appropriately and adequately address his needs during his childhood.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville