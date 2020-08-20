Dear Sir,
On Aug. 19, the Greeneville Sun reported that the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a bid of $78,100 from Interstate Mechanical Contractors Inc. for the replacement of a sump pump and replacement of a pit at NPAC, and that the cost will be split equally between the town and the Greeneville City Schools.
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center was constructed as a joint venture with the Niswonger Foundation, which reported tax exempt income in 2017, (990-PF, Part XVI-A), of $223,370, from “Niswonger 13 Partnerships-online seat fee.”
I confess to not knowing the details of the joint agreement between the Niswonger Foundation and the Greeneville City Schools. The school district is not a for profit business, receiving its funding through tax revenue. However, since NPAC is generating a significant yearly amount of income as profits, I immediately wondered why the the taxpayers are paying 100% of costs for the sump repairs, and the Niswonger Foundation is not contributing anything. Perhaps the terms of the agreement should be updated, so that every entity using the facility is contributing fairly. Looking at this objectively, it has the appearance of a private enterprise profiting from the use of a building owned by the Greeneville City Schools.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville