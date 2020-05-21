Ambulance Service Overpriced
Dear Sir,
We used Greene County’s ambulance service to transport my wife to the VA Hospital in Johnson City a few months ago due to severe headache, because it was late at night and I refrained from driving. No medical attention was required or rendered. We just received a copy of the bill for $931.80.
She suffered at home for two to three hours before they finally showed up. We could have put her in a taxi for the half-hour ride. I’ll bet the taxi would have been cheaper. Doesn’t county tax money support the ambulance service? What is everyone being charged for using them?
This is ridiculous and unacceptable. Someone please look into this and let folks know what is going on and what they are facing when they think they are in good hands. Everyone needs to know about this. Call a taxi or a neighbor.
Marc Bush
Greeneville