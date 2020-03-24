An Open Letter To Elected Officials And Ballad Health Regarding COVID-19
Dear Sir,
I’m certainly no public health expert, not even close. But we’re not hearing nearly enough about critical actions that should have been taken months ago and still need to be taken to mitigate this crisis and avoid utter catastrophe.
1. Personal protective equipment, ventilators and other required supplies
Senators Alexander and Blackburn, encourage the President to responsibly implement his Defense Production Act power to have all possible U.S. manufacturers produce, as quickly as possible, billions of masks, tens of thousands of ventilators, etc. Take the highest estimate of what we may need and double it. We can use any extra for the next pandemic. Keep in close touch with medical experts on the ground for what will be needed each step of the way and adapt to accommodate them.
2. Testing, testing, testing
Senators Alexander and Blackburn and Representative Roe – vote yes for any funding to help all but the richest Americans through this; like covering paid sick leave so we’re encouraged to be tested and stay home and isolated if we’re positive.
Governor Lee – make use of some of that gargantuan rainy day fund if the feds don’t cover providing Tennessee with as many testing kits as possible. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s raining. About to pour.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine – Make testing a priority. Test everyone. Accept the federal and state funding to cover the standard costs to do so, but not a penny more. Oh, and bring back all the in-house lab workers you let go.
3. Shelter in place
Governor Lee — “Lock ‘er down!”
4. Additional temporary hospitals
Governor Lee – make use of more of that gargantuan rainy day fund throughout the state to build urgently needed temporary hospital facilities. Put Tennesseans to work doing so. Fill any manpower shortages with National Guard troops or whatever military personnel is offered to you.
Representative Roe, Tennessee Representatives Hawk and Faison – how about getting your hands on Greene Valley for additional hospital space that will soon be critical?
And Mr. Levine – restore Takoma and Lee County Hospital back to fully functioning hospitals. Pronto.
5. Staffing
Mr. Levine – instead of talking about business losses (like the governor) and potential layoffs, why not sound more like medical professionals and talk about SAVING LIVES and supporting and protecting our heroes and heroines at the front lines. And then do a whole lot more about it. Maybe offer adequate compensation and benefits to bring back all the doctors, nurses and other skilled health care workers that have been leaving the field and/or the area in recent years. There may never be another circumstance where they’re so desperately needed by all of us. It’s truly a matter of life and death. Not a matter of business and profit.
Last, but certainly not least, to all who have any power to do so, enact no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail legislation for every American, immediately!
Oh, and wash your hands.
Jim Balderes
Greeneville