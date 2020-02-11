An Open Letter To Tulsi Gabbard
My open letter to Tulsi Gabbard:
Dear Tulsi,
Make your goal during your campaign and on day one of your presidency to provide housing, food, clothing, medical, dental, and all the daily essentials of life to our American homeless population (men, women, children, VETERANS) first priority, before any of our tax money, not even one penny, is spent on foreigners, illegal aliens, and refugees.
Five members of the Biden family et al have become millionaires sitting on boards of companies of companies building hundreds of thousands of homes for people in Iraq and we are paying for it by borrowing the money from China.
You claim to care about veterans. Why do you not open your mouth loudly on this issue and similar ones? I have a feeling you are like the rest of our politicians of whom I will never get an answer as to why this is allowed to go on, abusing our own people, our own citizens, while feathering the nests of others, many of whom are our enemies.
Marc Bush
Greeneville