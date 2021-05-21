Andrew Brown Jr. Dead Because Of Sloppy Police Work
Dear Sir:
The following observation has been gleaned from from newspaper and television reports: In my opinion, Mr. Andrew Brown Jr. (a New Jersey citizen) was “murdered” by sloppy police work.
Let’s examine the issues with the court’s kind permission. If Mr. Brown was a drug dealer, were his house and car under surveillance? Also, the night before the raid (SWAT in a pickup?), why wasn’t his BMW disabled? I mean, simply letting the air out of the tires would have done the trick!
While Mr. Brown was exiting his house and running to his sports car, why didn’t a police officer shoot his leg(s)? No Tasers? No K9? I don’t understand how he was able to get inside his BMW — I mean, there were numerous heavily armed officers on the scene. Why didn’t they blast his tires? They certainly had the firepower!
When the “posse” arrived (why not midnight?), why wasn’t Mr. Brown’s vehicle blocked? Did it take all of them to knock on his door and say, “Police — we have a warrant for your arrest, please don’t run!”
Of course, I wasn’t there in person when this insane event happened, but I get a distinct feeling the cops had a desire for some action!
Closing, all over town, I see “square, sunken pavement” (previous water leaks?). But for some unknown reason, Greeneville has chosen not to repave. Strange things are happening, folks!
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville