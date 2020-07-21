Animal Cruelty Defendant Got Off Easy
Dear Sir,
Ken Little’s July 10 front-page article should have said: “Animal Abuser Gets New Lease On Life,” because she was placed on probation for the remainder of Judge Bailey Jr.’s sentence.
On May 18, Alice D. Seabolt of Wilkerson Road (Mosheim) was charged with cruelty to animals; deputies found 10 cats and two dogs living in filthy conditions.
In my opinion, Seabolt got a slap on the hand! Judge Bailey Jr. ordered the “animal abuser” to pay for the vet bill. I doubt if the amount ($6,058) will be paid in full. Did Judge Bailey Jr. give her a monthly payment plan?
I say those found guilty of animal abuse should be given severe punishment, folks!
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville