Dear Sir,
Yet again, another tragedy has happened with the recent “murder’ of one George Floyd due to a Minneapolis police officer kneeling (approximately 8-9 minutes) on the neck of a “handcuffed” gentleman.
George Floyd begged (see bystander’s video) for air. He was begging for his very life, folks! Yet the “macho cop” ignored his pleas; plus, three other policemen who witnessed Floyd’s dying words chose not to stop this unfortunate event.
In 2014, I voiced my displeasure/opposition to the “uncalled for” death of Eric Garner in New York. He, like George Floyd, spoke the same words, “I can’t breathe.” In Garner’s case, an illegal choke hold was applied. Other cops contributed to his demise by jumping on top of him! Safety in numbers?
By the way, it took five years for the New York City so-called “leaders” to dismiss the offending officer. No criminal or federal charges were ever filed.
Yet again, America has another senseless act of violence at the hands of those sworn to protect, etc.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville