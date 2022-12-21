Dear Sir:
The Tennessee State Legislature’s continued attack on the LGBTQ+ community is baffling. The latest bills proposed, SB3 and HB9, restrict adult “cabaret performances” (including drag performances) on public property in order to protect children. This bill is NOT about protecting children, but is a discriminatory attack against the LGBTQ+ community. For those readers not familiar with “cabaret performances” they are most often done at night in adult locations. The few shows done in public places, such as Pride Events, are performed with children in mind and are not inappropriate. In fact, the dancing and costumes are less suggestive than many children's dance recitals I have attended.
If the Tennessee State Legislature was really concerned about children in our state they would:
- Focus on items that really affect children – poverty, where Tennessee ranks 41st out of 50 states; health care, where Tennessee ranks 40th out of 50 states; public education, where Tennessee ranks 33rd out of 50 states; and incarceration and reoffenders, where Tennessee ranks 43rd out of 50 states.
- Correct the deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services (DCS). As reported in the Greeneville Sun, sexual abuse allegations that have taken place in children’s facilities have not been investigated. Lack of foster care, especially foster care for children with health and behavioral issues, results in children sleeping on the floor of DCS offices and extended stays at Isaiah 117 Houses. It also keeps them from the consistency, proper counseling and training needed to benefit their well-being.
- Address gun violence. Are you aware that 25,000 children have died nationwide by gun violence in the past ten years?
- Provide adequate mental health care.
Statistically speaking, when it comes to sexual abuse and “grooming,” children are safer attending drag shows than church. At this year’s Southern Baptist Convention, a list of hundreds of pastors and other church leaders who sexually assaulted church members (including children) from 1998 to 2019 was distributed. At least 20 of those religious leaders were from Tennessee. And this list does not include religious leaders from the numerous other denominations who have been convicted of sexual misconduct.
These continued attacks, hateful rhetoric, and legislation against the LGBTQ+ community puts them and other Tennessee citizens in danger, as evidenced by the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs and the vandalism on the power grid in North Carolina, leaving thousands without power.
So quit pretending this anti-LGBTQ legislation are to protect children and start doing the real work to protect ALL the citizens of Tennessee.
Equal rights for others, does not mean fewer rights for you. It is not pie.
Cheryl Summers
Greeneville