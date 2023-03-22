I am not naive; I am certainly not politically naive either. I have been deeply involved politically for most of my adult life. I know how politics Really Works; you have to have a thick skin. I thought I had developed a pretty thick skin. I recently found how wrong I was.
I have been watching, with trepidation and a good amount of anger, how deeply into the worst of human behavior the TN GOP supermajority has enthusiastically gone. It seems like every day there is a new bill that goes deeper and deeper into the mud. It was bad enough when Roe was overturned and Tennessee’s trigger law went into effect with no exceptions. It was bad enough when drag shows became illegal. It was bad enough when gender-affirming medical treatment was banned. But — to hear that the Tennessee GOP lawmakers were SERIOUSLY introducing legislation to include FIRING SQUADS to execute Death Row inmates was mind-boggling. And then to make matters even worse, to have another lawmaker casually suggest including “hanging by a tree”?
What country is this? How life-affirming is this repugnant, stomach-churning behavior? WWJD? Not this! What happened to the Republican Party, the so-called “pro life” party? This is absolutely, clearly and undeniably morally reprehensible behavior. There are no excuses. I am appalled and disgusted beyond belief.