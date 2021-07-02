Dear Sir:
Across our beloved nation, mass shootings are happening more and more.
CBS News had an interesting “60 Minutes”: Shooters are using AR-15s, which hold 100 missiles of death; a new clip can be exchanged within a few seconds. The semi-automatic rifle can become fully auto by adding a “bump stock.” I thought “bump stocks” were illegal. Folks, there should be a permanent ban on AR-15s and related weaponry!
According to an EMS technician, bullets from AR-15s are so powerful they inflict “more damage” to a person’s body — which means medical help is needed ASAP!
In some schools, “bleed kits” are given to children (age appropriate) and they are taught how to use them. Said kits should be kept in backpacks. Gov. Bill Lee should issue a proclamation that Tennessee schools should have “bleed kits.” A lot of lives can be saved.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville