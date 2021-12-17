Article About Apple Juice Contained Misleading Information
Dear Sir:
On behalf of the Juice Products Association, I would like to correct some misleading information about apple juice that was included in the Nov. 29 article “Apple Juice Not As Healthy As It Looks.”
In the article, the author quotes a nutrition professor who claims children should avoid consuming apple juice because it is like “sugar water.” Yet, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 (DGA), a cornerstone of federal nutrition policy, states that 100% juice along with water and fat-free and low-fat milk should be the primary beverages consumed by Americans. The DGA also notes that 100% juice is an acceptable complement to eating whole fruits and veggies and as part of the fruit and vegetable group can actually help increase total intake. That’s because the DGA shows that a serving of 100% juice is equivalent to one serving of fruits or veggies, and that 100% juice provides similar nutritional value as whole fruit.
Additionally, the article mentions that drinking apple juice is a “danger” to a child’s waistline. However, a study published in BMC Nutrition found the opposite to be true. It found that children who were introduced to 100% juice at a preschool age ate more fruit and had higher diet quality than those who didn’t drink juice, without having any adverse effect on BMI during childhood and into middle adolescence.
The article also suggests that consumption of apple juice can have an impact on children’s teeth. A study published in Frontiers in Public Health, found no association between 100% fruit juice intake and tooth erosion or dental caries in children or adolescents.
Finally, when it comes to 100% juice and all other foods, for that matter, portion size is key. Parents are responsible for how much food and beverages a child consumes. One hundred percent juice, in appropriate amounts, can easily fit into a child’s diet.
Given the fact that more than 80 percent of all Americans, including children, do not get their recommended amount of fruit, the author should encourage consumers to eat more fruits and vegetables in all forms – juice included. For additional information about 100% fruit juice, please visit www.Sipsmarter.org.
Danielle Meyer
New York City
The writer is a senior account executive for Kellen Company, which represents the Juice Products Association. The article to which the writer refers appeared on www.greenevillesun.com.