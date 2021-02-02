Article Brought Back Precious Memories Of Dear Friend
Dear Sir:
I sincerely appreciate the recent article concerning past Christmases of Fannie Kidwell Hankins. (“A Christmas Remembered,” Dec. 23) These were also my favorite Christmases when I got an orange and a peppermint stick of candy in my stocking. The candy was used as a straw to get juice from the orange.
Fannie Hankins was a dear friend of mine. I helped her celebrate her 100th birthday. I took numerous photos of her on that special day. After my film was developed, I arranged the photos on a large piece of cardboard to be displayed in her room. The following day I returned to visit my friend to see if the photos made her happy. When I entered the room she was still holding the scissors in one hand and the photos in her other hand. She had cut each photo from the large display that I had given to her to be displayed on her wall. I was shocked, and I was also happy to see the smile on her face as she was holding the photos of her 100th birthday in her hand.
Thanks a million for the article concerning my dear friend, Fannie Kidwell Hankins. The article brought back precious memories for me.
Kathryn Harmon
Greeneville