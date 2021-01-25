Attorney At Protest Showed Disrespect For Court Rulings
Dear Sir:
In response to Robin Quillen’s criticism of my letter concerning Greene County prosecutor David Baker, the Tennessee Attorneys Rules of Professional Conduct, section 6A state: “[6] A lawyer’s conduct should conform to the requirements of the law, both in professional service to clients and in the lawyer’s business and personal affairs. A lawyer should use the law’s procedures only for legitimate purposes and not to harass or intimidate others. A lawyer should demonstrate respect for the legal system and for those who serve it, including judges, other lawyers, and public officials. While it is a lawyer’s duty, when necessary, to challenge the rectitude of official action, it is also a lawyer’s duty to uphold legal process.”
Respect for the law and upholding legal process is not demonstrated through protesting identical legal decisions made by over 50 separate judges, that there was no evidence of election fraud. By participating in a public event organized for the stated purpose of delaying, stalling and or interfering with the government business of certifying the winning presidential candidate, Mr. Baker publicly displayed his disrespect for the law and those judges. I don’t know Mr. Baker personally, but I do know that respect for the law is demonstrated through abiding by judicial decisions, and not through disrupting the government. The only appropriate venue for resolving controversies regarding possible election fraud is the courts, and as an attorney Mr. Baker should know that, and he should have refrained from publicly displaying his lack of respect for those courts rulings.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville