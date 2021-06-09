LETTER: Bathroom Notice Law A Symbol Of Hate
Dear Sir:
I must agree with the writer of the letter saying the LGBTQ bathroom notice law is just a symbol (“New Bathroom Law Is Just Symbolic,” June 4). It is a symbol of the hate prevailing in our legislature this year.
I fail to understand what evil the legislators think lurks in the bathrooms. For people I know, no matter their gender or sex, the bathroom is not a place to hang out but a place we all have need of from time to time.
Can we all try harder to let go of all our symbols of hate?
Margaret Richardson
Mosheim