Dear Sir,
As I sit here being a prisoner in my house, my critical thinking is taking over. What is the benefit, I ask myself?
Well, here are some statistics: As of April 16, 2020, The USA has approximately 329 million-plus people of which there are 24,000-plus deaths from Coronavirus. New York alone has approximately 8 million people and approximately 10,000 people died. Unfortunately, there have been many people that have died, however the number of people that were predicted to die was overblown by quite a bit. Don’t forget, last year approximately 80,000 people died from the flu according to the Centers for Disease Control. The state of Tennessee has approximately 6 million people, but only 124 people have died from the coronavirus as of today. All states are under lockdown, but these states are not: North Dakota, nine deaths from coronavirus; South Dakota, six deaths from coronavirus; Nebraska, 18 deaths from coronavirus; Iowa, 49 deaths from coronavirus; Arkansas, 32 deaths from coronavirus.
In these states people are free to move around, stores are open and people are not limited to what they can buy. Well, these are only a few statistics. Numbers don’t lie. Is it really that our government is protecting us? Be a critical thinker. It may be a game of politics and we are the pawns. Some governors are breaking our Constitution and we are like sheep going to slaughter. Our America is in peril, not from coronavirus, but how fast we will obey the rules of people who think of nothing to lie and control us. Let freedom ring and our constitution stand, otherwise we are no better off than some communist governments who control people with scary tactics and lies.
We have the right to protect our freedom and must protect and honor our Constitution. The many restrictions that have been put on the American people is an oppression of our freedom. Our “news” media uses techniques that gives us mixed messages and many untrue stories. Much of it is propaganda and conspiracy theories. There is little truth in the news that they are producing.
Check things out for yourself and be a critical thinker!
Lee Becker
Greeneville