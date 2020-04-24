Be Encouraged, Stay Safe
Dear Sir,
Thank you for allowing me to respond to the editorial letter submitted by Lee Becker on April 18 in regard to critical thinking.
This coronavirus that has attacked our country has caused much anxiety, even thoughts of conspiracy. We have been blessed in our rural areas across the country with fewer cases of COVID-19. Thinking of the crowded condition of New York City, it is easy to understand why they became the epicenter of the spread of this deadly disease.
As a former nurse, I can’t imagine working 12- to 14-hour shifts, double shifts, doing everything possible to save the lives of individuals, and despite best efforts of those brave warriors seeing hundreds die every day, 10,000-plus lives in a matter of weeks, hundreds of thousands of individuals affected by those deaths.
In Greeneville and Greene County, there are approximately 70,000 individuals, with only 37 cases reported, that we are aware of, and of those 37, two deaths. Imagine, if you can, losing thousands in our city and county. Even though at this time we have only two deaths, that is two too many, especially to the families that lost that loved one.
In my opinion, after giving much thought and deliberation, our president, our governor and the CDC declared isolation the best weapon to help save lives. During the devastating 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, it was noted, individuals were instructed to isolate.
In our great country we have so much freedom, we don’t want to be told what to do. In some states, individuals have chosen to ignore and demand their right to do what they want. But if their willfulness caused the family they loved to become sick and die, would they blame the president, the governor and the CDC for not doing more?
Let us be encouraged to be strong and courageous as we take shelter in our homes. Remember, we are ever sheltered in his abiding love.
Jeannette Fillers
Greeneville