Biden An Unfit President For An Unjust Revolution
Dear Sir:
It took Joe Biden 48 hours into his mail-in-presidency to ask the state-media for a break. The government-worshipping regressive crowd’s lord-and-savior is already refusing to answer basic questions from minions who literally worked void of conscience to ensure his “election.” Serious questions for “Middle-Class Joe?” Say it ain’t so! He’s Joe Biden, U.S. senator … or something. A hair-sniffer in twilight of mind that became beneficiary of an obviously corrupted election, (unless your “facts” come from state-media) that he does not have the mental capacity for. Probably never did, but certainly not now. Any fool can see this, just not those blinded by hatred.
Regardless of opinions on his predecessor, President Trump battled demons who gnashed on him without flinching, all while flourishing the country with common-sense American Principles. Trump, his family, and supporters of all colors endure ruthless persecutions. Most conjured up, or grossly distorted, for maximum brainwashing effect on the comrades listening. Orange Man bad! Okay, now what? You have an unfit “president” running your unjust “revolution.” Fifty-two thousand jobs lost with the stroke of a pen. Women’s sports perverted. Masks ordered on federal property right before he was seen mask-less. When questioned, they replied, “more important things to worry about,” so I fully expect to never hear another word about masks or “women’s rights” from the sanctimonious first-class citizens who voted for “kindness.” Buckle up, constituents of gender-neutrality, abortion, infanticide, race-hustling, and discord. A merciless truth assault on your wickedness has commenced. Try to take it personal.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville