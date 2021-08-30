As the war in Afghanistan is coming to an end, it did not have to end with chaos and death. With the loss of more than 2,400 American Service Members and with the cost of more than $2 trillion, this 20-year-old war will end with our adversaries seeing the super power of the world as nothing more than a paper tiger, and rightfully so.
Having been drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and honorably discharged in 1968, I’ve never had confidence in our military leadership. When I heard President Biden and the Head of Central Command telling the American people that our government has put the security of our American troops and citizens in the hands of the Taliban, my lack of confidence in our military leadership is well founded.
If the killing of 13 US Service Members is not bad enough, we have President Biden and military leaders telling American citizens in Afghanistan that some of them are going to be left behind enemy lines. By staying on his Aug. 31 date, President Biden and our military leaders have done the unconscionable by leaving hundreds or perhaps thousands of American citizens at the mercy of the Taliban. What a disgraceful and humiliating position President Biden and our so called military leaders have put our country in. To get our fellow American citizens back home, the Treasury Department can start printing billions of dollars in paper currency for ransom payments to the Taliban.
Dean Mersino
Greeneville