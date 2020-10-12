Biden Up To His Neck In Swamp Water
Dear Sir:
In 1976 a delegation of Christian pastors went to Jimmy Carter with a list of people who might further the cause of Christ in key positions. Carter at least had the good grace to get tears in his eyes as he told them the jobs were promised to the politicians and millionaires who had made his election possible.
No one else has mentioned it, but I believe I saw some of that in Joe Biden on debate night. Chances are he came to Washington with decent intent. Now he is up to his neck in swamp water and like many of us, not far from meeting his maker, the blood of innocent children, policemen who have been painted with a black brush, citizens murdered by gang members or dying with illegal drugs from open borders, Marxist organizations running amok. Biden is deeply into graft and nepotism and I believe there was something in his eyes that told me he knows this is wrong but too late.
Anne Cutshall
Greeneville