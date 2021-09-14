Don’t look now … President (sorry, dictator) Biden is turning America into a fascist nation!
I’m pro-vaccinations, but I’m also anti-autocratic government; don’t think the “feds” have the legal right to force private businesses into vaccinating their 100-plus employees. Excuse me — we’re not in Russia, folks!
Our individual freedoms are slowly being taken away. One law here. One law there. Before we know it, Sunday traveling will be banned (certain exceptions apply) by Big Brother! Why? Because the “feds” say so — to conserve the nation’s precious gas supply. Heads up: Not everyone can afford those “cheap” electric vehicles.
Mandatory seatbelt laws were only the beginning.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville