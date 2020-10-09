Dear Sir:
The front page of the paper on Oct. 6 featured an article declaring: “Sole scheduled debate for the Tenn Senate seat called off.” If one read only that front page it left the reader with the erroneous impression that Ms. Bradshaw “was not interested” in debating Mr. Hagerty. In fact, if one continues on to the rest of the article you discover the source of Ms. Bradshaw’s reluctance to engage with Hagerty stems from his” hateful and devisive comments.” In particular, this very paper quoted him as withdrawing from a business board because they supported the notion that black lives do indeed matter. Mr. Hagerty not only resigned from this board but asserted that BLM was a “Marxist organization seeking to overthrow the United States Government, “ an absurdly false and slanderous claim.
Ms. Bradshaw eventually concluded that facing even such insulting bigotry head on was important, and that it was her “duty to counter the hatred and hypocrisy coming from the other side… with a positive message about issues that matter.”
And THAT, my fellow Greene Countians, is the heart of Ms. Bradshaw’s campaign for the senate: issues that matter to us regular folks, things like the ability to earn a living wage, afford healthcare, maintain clean drinkable water and breathable air, well maintained public parks and lands to fish and hike in, unify our country and preserve our democracy.
I have followed Marquita Bradshaw’s path to public service and she is a practical, down to earth, grassroots leader who has risen to this candidacy with very little financial resources. Unlike her opponent, a wealthy oligarch who seeks to buy power with massive expenditures of campaign funds and fear mongering appeals to our baser natures, Bradshaw genuinely advocates for the issues people actually care about.
Please look up Bradshaw’s record and think about bringing in an intelligent problem solver like her to the senate who will focus on issues that matter, instead of wasting time and dollars on pumped up non-issues. Find more information on marquitabradshaw.com .
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone