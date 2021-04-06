Brainwashed Compliance To Arbitrary Mandates Is Not The American Spirit
Dear Sir:
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
Anyone believe those words are relevant in the COVID-19 era? Nah, we love the Constitution and stuff. Now pound your chest and declare: “They’ll pry my guns out of my cold dead hands.”
Here is reality: Remove your China-made mask from the box and ignore the writing on the label — it works. Who cares if you aren’t feeling sick or running a fever? No one is to be allowed any liberty that won’t wear the mask and get vaccinated. Many businesses in town are still only allowing group-thinking sheep into their establishments. How patriotic! Breathing fresh air is now selfish … someone could get Covid. Only 99.7% of people survive you know. Everybody say Amen.
Before you leave for work or Wal-Mart, it is best if you go ahead and put two masks on while driving. Covid could be lurking in your car. Never mind you waited hours for a vaccination (made in part from aborted children). You must still wear the mask. Jesus would want us to do both. Don’t believe me? Just ask any self-professed Christian who votes strictly Democrat. They’ll justify it for you.
Hopefully, you too work somewhere that requires nonstop oppression. This is no time for common sense. What if you work in physical environments with temperatures reaching more than 100°F or work 20 feet away from another human? Put on that triple-thick cotton mask and shut up. Don’t worry about those headaches and shortness of breath. … I’m sure it’s nothing. Also, make sure the schools are forcing muzzles on those dangerous kids all day. Adolescent lung/brain development is overrated. Covid demands cruel and unusual punishment for everyone.
After your workday, be sure to watch nightly prophecies and pontifications in “The Covid-Gospel Hour.” It’s on every news channel 24-hours-a-day for your indoctrination pleasure. At last word, the fourth wave is upon us. Millions dead by Christmas or something. Stay tuned to the Prophet Fauci, as his visions are known to drastically change. You cannot trust what he said yesterday … that was yesterday.
If you are offended by my mocking, I am insincerely sorry. Never in my 38 years could I imagine how easily free people would hand over control of their lives to a tyrannical class of political degenerates over anything, but especially this.
Brainwashed compliance to arbitrary mandates is NOT the American Spirit any way you slice it. History says Americans once knew where our help came from. Miracles brought this country into existence. Days of public prayer, fasting, and thanksgiving were instituted from the beginning. Now Christ is nowhere to be found in the public square ... because an atheist told us he didn’t belong. Schools, courts, and Congress used to revere his counsel. Now, none of them do. Look around and see how that’s working out, Greeneville. I cannot imagine a more fitting conclusion than these words: “Whoever seeks to save his life, shall lose it.”
AJ Anderson
Greeneville