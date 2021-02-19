Capitol Attackers Didn’t Need Trump
Dear Sir:
The second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump was a bust! Sorry Nancy and fellow comrades.
The Proud Boys, among others, were assembled in Washington, D.C., for one sole purpose: to create as much “chaos” as possible. Vandalism and violence were their goals, plain and simple!
The people who attacked the Capitol would have done it without Trump’s ill-fated speech. They would have taken the same course of action. They weren’t there for a picnic or a reunion.
“How’s ya mama, Pete?” “Well, she ain’t doing too good. She has depression and pneumonia.” “Sorry to hear that, buddy. By the way, nice assault rifle!”
Remove the Trump factor, same results.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville