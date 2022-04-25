Carl Golden Correct About Biden’s Problems
Dear Sir:
Carl Golden’s article about the predicament this country and the Biden presidency are in was very well written (Biden’s Problem Isn’t His Failure To Communicate,” April 23). I hope you had a chance to read it.
He basically says that President Biden’s problem is not a communication issue but performance issue. His analogy is one of the Titanic hitting icebergs over and over. We the people are not gullible, see what is going on and don’t buy their attempts to say it’s not as bad as it seems. Their messaging is in contrast to reality and this will play poorly for Joe’s party in November.
Bill Hotaling
Mosheim