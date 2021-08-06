Choose A Veterinarian Carefully
Dear Sir:
I write this letter to urge all pet owners to please be careful in your choice of veterinarians the same as your doctors and do not hesitate to get a second, third, fourth opinion. If not in person, at least make phone calls. Follow your conscience and instincts. If something does not feel or seem right, it probably isn’t.
We took our cat to a local veterinarian last Friday morning. He was pooping blood the night before and that morning and we thought it had to do with a chronic diarrhea condition he was being treated for. His leg was covered with blood. A very wonderful knowledgeable technician examined him and she kept feeling something internally that she said did not feel right and brought it to their attention. They advised us to just keep a watch on him and if the bleeding did not stop or slow down by next week to call for a return visit. They sent our cat home to die.
We went to another vet. Five days now (Wednesday, Aug. 4) in intensive care, he is fighting for is life but on the mend slowly. Upside down bladder, overfull with urine, urinary bleeding, low red count, high white count, kidneys shutting down, weak, can barely walk.
I won’t name the practice here, but ask everyone to please be careful.
Marc Bush
Greeneville