Christianity Is Very Compatible
Dear Sir:
On the surface, my next statement seems unreasonable and illogical, but further study and consideration will confirm its accuracy. I believe Christianity is very compatible with the doctrine of “separation of church and state.” “Christianity’’ is not a church; it does not require one to be Jewish, or Catholic, or Baptist, or Methodist, etc. A Christian may join any church or none.
A Christian is anyone who believes our creator God is supreme, and his values as set forth in the Bible apply to and are to be followed by all persons, regardless of background, language, experience, etc. For 2000 years the Bible and its teachings have survived and expanded readership, feats no “human” books can claim.
Today, with the doctrines of America’s major parties as different as black and white, I chuckle when various politicians propose they meet to discuss how to “unite” America once again. I believe all of history has continually confirmed that selfish “humans” are incapable of developing “human” solutions that all will adopt and follow, certainly not for the long-term.
However, if we truly desire to once again “unite” America, the answer lies in our national motto “In God We Trust”! Only things of God are completely true, because he alone is supreme creator, and his son, the Christ, is our ideal role model. I encourage pastors of all denominations to call for Congress to pass a resolution to once again promote and encourage “In God We Trust” and promptly return God and daily Bible-reading/prayer to all grades in all public schools. “Lest we forget, and our Youth never know!”
Ray W. Rowney, Jr.
Greeneville