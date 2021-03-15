Christians Condemn Sin, Not People
Dear Sir:
I think Christians (including Southern Baptists) are misunderstood when we affirm our belief that The Holy Bible is God’s inerrant, Holy Word. Everyone is made by God in his image. Therefore, as Christians, we are not to hate anyone. However The Bible teaches us that certain acts (anything that separates us from God) are sinful and abhorrent to God. When we condemn these sinful acts, we are not condemning the person who commits them.
We all sin because we have a free will to choose what we do, but Christians have an advocate in Jesus Christ who intercedes for us when we repent and ask for forgiveness. When we speak against the willful, continuous, sinful acts of people, we are doing what The Bible instructs us to do. We are taking God’s word to a sinful world. May we ever continue to do this! It is God’s command to his people.
Bill Nance
Greeneville