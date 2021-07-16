City’s ‘Traffic Talk’ Is Just That
Dear Sir:
Reporter Spencer Morrell’s front-page article “Traffic Talk” (July 14) was both well-written and informative, but in my opinion long overdue! I think said article’s headline should have honestly stated: “Greeneville Making SLOW Progress On Signal Upgrades.”
“In February of 2020,” Morrell said, “the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission endorsed a traffic signal plan … paid for with a TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant.”
Folks, that’s over a year ago! Public Works Director/Town Engineer Brad Peters confessed the town has not been following “the plan.” exactly, but has been using it as a guide (?) to improvements. I’ll add: so-called improvements!
According to the Sun article, nearly all of the 33 traffic signal controllers in the Town of Greeneville had exceeded their recommended life. Ain’t that just grand! Don’t worry, there’s more: 23 of said controllers (in traffic light cabinets) were over 15 years old. Out of those, 17 were over 20 years old.
The recommended signal controller span of use, you dare ask, readers? Try 10-15 years. Can we say Surfside, TN?
When I arrived in 2004, I made my “complaints” (who, me?) to Greeneville officials. Traffic signals were in poor condition. Of course, they knew it, but chose to ignore the dire situation. I got a lot of excuses and double-talk: “You can’t put new parts on old parts.” “We can’t afford the cost.” Etc.
Wonder how much traffic has increased since 2004? How much have taxes increased since then?
Mr. Brad Peters kindly expounded: There are more (?) improvements and upgrades to come; a few (?) more vehicle detection upgrades planned (?) for the fiscal year 2022 budget. Possibly (?) some interconnectivity via fiber.
Traffic “talk” indeed.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville