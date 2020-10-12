City Streets In Need Of Work
Dear Sir:
The following has been sent to Greeneville Public Works — will they respond?
Fry Street is unreal. Facing Crescent School, underbrush is blocking the view of left-turning motorists. The intersection center needs refinement!
Broken pavement on Snapps Ferry Road at Fairgrounds Road. Also, below the A.J. Highway overpass.
Sunken pavement on East Bernard Avenue in front of insurance office. Also, across from muffler shop. Across from Polk Avenue/Snapps Ferry Road.
Striping is still needed on recently repaved Old Stage Road. Why the delay?
Maybe the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping city workers from their appointed duties.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville