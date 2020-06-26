Clarifying Coverage Of Solemn Assembly
Dear Sir,
First, I would like to thank the Greeneville Sun and staff writer Eugenia Estes for their coverage of the solemn assembly that was held on Saturday, June 20, in front of the Greene County Courthouse and was reported in the newspaper on Monday, June 22, edition. Not only did the Sun do a full article on the assembly, but thought it was newsworthy enough to give it front page prominence. Also, a lot of the scriptures that were read at the gathering were printed in the article. Needless to say, many newspapers today would not have covered this gathering at all or at best would have written a small article and hidden it in the back pages of their paper. So, again I say thanks to the Sun for the article and photos that they printed.
Next, and most importantly, I would like to clarify and correct one paragraph in the article in which I feel that the intentions of the solemn assembly were misrepresented in the third paragraph, Ms. Estes writes: “Focusing on the needs of people to address the challenges that the nation is now facing with racial unrest, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic downturn was the theme of the event.”
To correct and clarify this paragraph, though these issues mentioned by Ms. Estes are of concern to no doubt everyone that attended the solemn assembly, they were never mentioned by anyone who spoke at the assembly. Nor were they discussed in my phone interview with Ms. Estes, and were definitely not the focus or theme of the assembly.
The reason that I feel it is needful for me to address the erroneous paragraph is that I fear some may have read it and gotten the idea that the participants in the assembly may have had a social or political agenda they wanted to advance, and that is something that we strongly wanted to avoid. I want to let everyone know that the only focus and theme of the solemn gathering was to come together as concerned members of our community simply to pray to God for forgiveness for turning our backs on him as a nation, communities, families and churches, and ask him to forgive us and to heal, protect and restore our land. I sincerely trust that this information will help everyone to understand that this was the only true focus and theme of the solemn assembly.
Lastly, I want to thank everyone who attended the solemn assembly and those who were not able to attend but prayed along with us wherever you were. I especially want to thank Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, who not only allowed and encouraged the holding of the solemn assembly, but also were in attendance.
May God bless America, the great state of Tennessee, and Greeneville and Greene County.
Stan Bailey
Afton