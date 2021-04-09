Dear Sir:
I have a deep appreciation for folks who are clear thinkers and can put their well reasoned thoughts into words. I am referring to Nancy Schneck’s response to AJ Anderson’s letter of April 6. (“Letter Was An Insult All Who Have Sacrificed, Died During Pandemic,” April 8)
Her letter is in stark contrast to the illogical one she is referring to, which I had trouble making sense of. I have studied and continue to follow the science behind the vaccines, I am an independent and critical thinker and not a “lemming.”
By virtue of being on this earth I believe we have a responsibility toward our fellow man in all respects. Just for a moment, think about the front line workers, their families, those who have lost family members, those who will be coping with the after affects of Covid, the financial hit, the realization that life will never go back to what it was. Let us be realists here, put your selfish interests and emotions aside and do your part to put as much of this behind us as we can.
Tom Evans
Greeneville