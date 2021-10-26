Column On Faith Page Was Offensive
Dear Sir:
I am writing concerning the article printed on Friday, Oct. 15 entitled, “Paradise is Boring,” written by a retired minister, Rev. Jeff Briere. This man seems to be making a mockery of the Holy Bible — the divinely inspired Word of God, calling the creation “just a story.”
He further states that he heaven and earth that God created was, in the beginning, ugly. How would he know this? I’m sure he was not there to witness it! Genesis repeatedly states that “God saw that it was good” after each day’s work of creation. He also refers to God as he and she. Nowhere in the King James Version, or any other version I’ve read, is God known as anything but the Holy Father.
Any of the children in my church’s Sunday School could give a much better account of the Creation than this man did. His account of the Creation is both derogatory and blasphemous.
To have printed the article on the same page with all the Bible-believing churches in this county is almost a slap in the face! Any Christian living in the Bible belt south should find this offensive.
We are blessed to have the freedom (for now) to worship when and where we please in this country. We also are (for now) afforded the freedom of speech, which this man has so outrageously. Both of these freedoms could be taken from us at any time. Let us give thanks to God daily for our many blessings!
Jo Lunghofer
Greeneville