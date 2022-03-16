Comcast Is Invested In Greeneville And Greene County
As a supervisor of installation and service for Comcast – one of 500 Comcast employees in Tennessee – my team and I have the daily privilege of bringing opportunity through the Internet to my fellow Greene County neighbors. In my 10 years with the company, getting to know the thousands of customers here in Greeneville and sharing our latest products with them has been the best part of my job.
Like Greeneville, Comcast values inclusion and equity, and has a track record of making a positive difference in our communities. That’s why they’ve invested heavily here in Greene County and across the state. Over the past three years, Comcast has made more than $700 million in technology and infrastructure investments statewide to deliver internet speeds faster than a gigabit to Greeneville residents and businesses, along with an exceptional customer service experience.
We’ve also invested in closing the digital divide – more than 80,000 east Tennesseans have been able to connect to affordable internet service through our low-cost broadband adoption program, Internet Essentials, which, when combined with the Affordable Connectivity Program credits, is free for qualifying customers.
And we are just getting started — in 2021 alone, Comcast invested more than $4.2 billion to strengthen, expand and evolve the network nationwide – more than ever before. Similarly, here in Greeneville, our team is proposing to bring our advanced, high speed broadband services to more of Greene County efficiently and affordably. In the meantime, I invite you to learn more about the seamless digital experience Comcast can provide at our new Xfinity customer retail store in Greeneville on Tusculum Boulevard.
My team and I are proud to serve the Greeneville and Greene County community and we are excited about what’s ahead for our customers. We are committed to making your customer experience our best product.
