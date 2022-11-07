The 14-year-old daughter of the Breisachers was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina for treatment of life-threatening respiratory injuries suffered during a house fire in Greene County.
Greene County EMS provided her with oxygen, yet didn’t notify her parents or transport her to the hospital. Calvin Hawkins, Director of Greene County-Greeneville EMS said: “I checked into it and there was nothing done wrong. … I would say our guys did what they needed to do. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Surely the EMS has written policies and protocols, yet when situations occur revealing possible flaws or omissions within policies, such as failing to obtain parental consent for medical treatment of minors, or to consider increasing the time monitoring smoke inhalation victims, or mandatory transfer to the ER for monitoring, when symptoms of severe problems may not be initially apparent.
The Breisachers’ suggestions for policy improvements for the EMS to consider appear thoughtful and logical. While it’s understandable the EMS director would defend the actions of the EMS, it would seem wise that he additionally consider implementing policy changes to prevent future delays in receiving needed medical treatment, which might lead to long term medical issues and restrictions on future physical activities; or liability related to treatment or lack of treatment of minors.
I support our EMS workers, and I believe they want to provide the best possible care. Altering existing protocols should be considered when it’s revealed that improvements are possible.