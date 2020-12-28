Consider Others When Exercising Your Freedoms
Dear Sir:
I would like to thank Scott Jenkins, editor of The Greeneville Sun, for his intelligent column in the Saturday edition (“We’re At War; Join The Fight,” Dec. 19).
I would like to respond to some Americans who feel that their freedoms are lost by wearing a face mask in public.
We as Americans are so fortunate to live in a free country. I celebrate my freedoms and support yours. However, when you want to exercise a perceived freedom that then causes harm or death to another you should be held accountable.
Here are some examples for you to think about.
You are free to drink alcohol in your own home, but if in doing so you harm a person in your home, or decide to drive and cause harm or death to another, you must answer for this crime.
All medical people who are the experts, warn us that by not wearing a mask in public we cannot protect ourselves and/or others from getting Covid. If your loved one dies you will have a lifetime of grief and regret that something so simple as wearing a mask could have spared their life.
Suppose you need surgery and your surgeon fails to practice best known medical practices to keep you safe such as wearing a mask, scrubbing, etc. You would say he was negligent and he should be held accountable.
We have many laws that do not keep us from exercising our freedoms in our homes, but when you are out in the public you can help protect others by wearing a mask.
I celebrate your right to express your opinion. Please stay safe and be well as we fight this virus that can kill and has killed 330,000 Americans of all ages.
T. Broyles, RN
Greeneville