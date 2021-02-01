Constitution Was Set Aside In Election
Dear Sir:
Ms. Schneck’s disagreement and uninformed opinion on David Baker attending the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington is very outrageous. To help understand this dilemma, I would like to refer to the educational system which no longer teaches logic. A true education would teach students to put as many ideas as possible on the table of discussion. When no court allowed the evidence to be presented, 50 judges and 50 “failed” lawsuits does not mean there’s no proof of voting fraud but shows how deep the “Deep State’s” malfeasance really is. Did Ms. Schneck and the above groups forget the Constitution?
I believe that in the election, the Constitution was set aside. Many states changed election laws before Nov. 3 unconstitutionally. Many other voting irregularities took place. The purpose of the rally was for these questions to be answered. Our presence there was to give support to President Trump and support for the transparency of the election. We hoped that our American system could do the right thing. Unfortunately, that did not occur. Peter Navarro’s report on election fraud and many similar sources have been suppressed by big tech and the mainstream media. Remember, truth is context-driven; deceit is agenda-driven.
I don’t know Ms. Schneck or Mr. Baker, but my wife and I were also present at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. We found Mr. Baker’s observations and feelings about the event to be accurate and correct. We too met many good people with good hearts for our country and energy and hope for justice. Every person we conversed with shared this mindset. But we did notice suspicious individuals dressed as Trump supporters carrying shields and gas masks and wearing helmets. Trump supporters don’t wear this apparel to rallies, there is no need.
I would like here to give a definition of philosophy (the science of thinking) which is the use of reason and argument to find the truth about reality. Ms. Schneck did not use reason, so she cannot obtain truth, so reality is impossible. The one word in the definition that’s left is argument. And she does not even want an argument. She has followed the Left’s narrative of attack, silence and destroy. That’s why here thought process is outrageous, dangerous and un-American.
Somebody said, if you cut out a man’s tongue it doesn’t prove him to be a liar, it only proves that you are afraid of what he might say. In Ms. Schneck’s opinion she only mentions “government” not Constitutional government or Constitutional law or Constitutional justice. Our whole system is based on our American Constitution for all its citizens. We are Americans not government plebs. Let’s love our neighbor not destroy him and thank God for all our blessings.
Chuck Koehler
Greeneville