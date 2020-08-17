County Mayor Shows Courage, Leadership
Dear Sir,
I would just like to commend County Mayor, Kevin Morrison for his courage, sense of responsibility, and leadership to mandate wearing face masks in our county. It is highly recommended by the top health advisors in the country and it makes sense. It is a very minor hardship and if it helps to mitigate the pandemic which has taken over the world, it seems well worth the effort. I am disappointed that our governor and the president have not had the same courage and sense of responsibility to likewise support this effort.
John P. Gray
Greeneville