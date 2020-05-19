County Road Problems Going Unaddressed
Dear Sir,
First of all, I realize the Greene County Road Department has been busy with flooded roads and related matters.
But, after calling five times to report a hazardous condition on Susong Memorial Road, something is wrong somewhere! A pile of “loose gravel” could pose a problem for bicyclists and motorcyclists alike.
Also, I’ve called numerous times to relay information about “debris” on Scott Farm and Fairview roads. Motorists cannot see the edges of said roads during the nighttime. This could prove fatal.
Flooding on Holder Road is yet another issue I’ve brought before Mayor Kevin Morrison. A new sign states: “Road Closed When Flooded.” To me, that’s like putting a sign in the middle of quicksand: “Caution: Quicksand!” I explained to Mayor Morrison the reason behind the new flooding problem. What about emergency vehicles?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville