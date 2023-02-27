Greene County participated in two class action lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and distributors of opioids, both of which have recently been settled. The Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council was established in law by the Tennessee General Assembly to decide how to best spend dollars received related to the opioid crisis. Their Tennessee government website lists recommendations to utilize these funds for drug treatment, addiction recovery and mental health programs. Several area judges have also asked for the creation of additional drug treatment programs.
Greene County, with a population of over 70,000 doesn’t have one single bed to treat anyone with mental illness or addiction issues. Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in Greene County seeking medical assistance at Greeneville Hospital East, often are arrested rather than receiving needed treatment.
The Greene County Commission recently decided to utilize the opioid settlement funds for debt service and capital expenditures, decisions entirely in conflict with the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council and area judges’ recommendations; recommendations from professionals who are intimately aware of the problems caused by addiction.
One objection voiced regarding Greene County contributing opioid funds towards a regional inpatient addiction treatment facility, was the need for continued funding. This is ironic, since the only available existing alternative to treatment is repeated incarceration. The
Greene County crime rate is worse than Chicago’s, an indicator that current methods for addressing crime and addictions require systemic changes, not more funding for incarceration, an ineffective solution.
Greene County should use opioid settlement funds for addiction related services.