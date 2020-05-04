LETTER: COVID-19: Blame China – Why Not? Here’s Why Not
Dear Sir,
In his recent “column,” Congressman Roe blames China for botched international preparation for the coronavirus by withholding accurate information. Consider however, that President Trump is the only U.S. president to get his intelligence on China from the Chinese government and not his own intelligence agencies and staff. His administration received briefings on the likelihood and potential severity of a pandemic during the transition from the Obama administration in late 2017. In early January, the President got status reports and actionable information of the real threat of the coronavirus from the World Health Organization and his own staff. The president was warned about the threat of the coronavirus in more than 12 daily intelligence briefings in January and February.
Yet here are a few of his tweets and interviews:
Jan 24: “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The US appreciates their efforts and transparency” and he thanked President Xi on behalf of the American people.
Feb 7: “Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi of China. … he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker.”
Feb 10, Fox Business News interview: “I think China is very, you know, professionally run in the sense that they have everything under control, I really believe they are going to have it under control fairly soon. You know in April, supposedly, it dies with the hotter weather. And that’s a beautiful date to look forward to.”
Feb 29, Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference: “China seems to be making tremendous progress. Their numbers are way down. … I think our relationship with China is very good. We just did a big trade deal and are starting on another — a very big one. And we’ve been working very closely. They’ve been talking to our people, we’ve been talking to their people, having to do with the virus.”
Actions do speak louder than words. The Administration’s actions were denial, misstatements, lies, delays, contradictions, false starts and false promises. You’ve seen the timelines and daily briefings. What about his tossing out there the use of unproven, fatal treatments? Read the label on bleach or Lysol.
The president delayed release of desperately needed Stimulus Checks so his signature could be on them.
He has moved past “everything is under control” to “I am not responsible.” We’ve seen how little the administration believes in physical distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. They get tested nearly daily with results in 15 minutes. They live in a cocoon of safety that does not exist for any of us, and most recently, the bipartisan House Oversight Committee has requested Dr. Fauci to testify; the White House has blocked his appearing. How about the president visiting a meat processing plant?
On Jan. 21, 2021, Greene County will have a new congressperson; Tennessee will have a new senator; and if we all exercise our right to vote and vote (hopefully by mail) with our eyes open, a new president. Let’s pick representatives that support our needs and not those of the failing current administration.
Art Gillen
Greeneville