Cowtown Crosses Should Stay Where They Are
Dear Sir:
In nearby Cowtown (Elizabethton), they’re having quite a controversy. Year’s ago, three wooden crosses were constructed on public land.
Well, an outside group (agitators?) calling themselves Freedom From Religion is again causing a ruckus, claiming said crosses violate the U.S. Constitution.
A simple solution: sell that particular tract of land to a private individual for one dollar. And leave the crosses where they’re at!
We have a traffic situation on the A.J. Highway/Rufe Taylor Road, namely the left-turning lanes need to be extended. Whenever the normal left lanes are full, motorists cannot avail themselves of the left-turning lanes. This is especially true in front of Taco Bell. What if an emergency vehicle needed that left-turning lane? Or someone’s business or house was burning down? TDOT needs to address this issue ASAP!
It appears the city of Greeneville isn’t going to pave all of Bohannon Avenue. Why not? A fresh coat of asphalt sure would help, folks!
I’m tired of TV newscasters’ reports of “war crimes” committed by Russia in Ukraine. Well, it’s obvious Putin is guilty. But what is NATO or the United Nations doing about the accusations? The way I look at it, it’s all bark and no bite!
In closing, our beloved Volunteer State finished the 2012-2013 budget year with a $42 million general fund surplus. Wonder whatever happened with that “old” money?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville