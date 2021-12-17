Crum’s Dismissal Makes GPD Less Effective
Dear Sir:
I don’t know what Mike Crum did. I don’t care. In my younger years, I had a lead foot, a car stereo that was too loud, and window tint that was too dark. Mr. Crum and I had several interactions. Every single time, he was respectful, but very firm, and always, always fair.
It is my opinion, that what has happened here, is that some of these accusing officers are a part of this new, softer generation, who places not having their sensibilities offended way too high on their list of priorities. I think everyone knows this has the potential for catastrophe. So far, we have been very blessed here to be insulated from what is happening in other places in the country, but it can happen. A “woke,” political police force full of social justice warriors has the potential of turning our Greeneville into Seattle. I would hate to see that happen.
People in Greeneville and Greene County care about paychecks, growing seasons, food on the table, paid bills, safety, and peace in our corner of the world. We do not care to see our police force upended because a few have hurt feelings that Mr. Crum didn’t give them a participation trophy. Feelings of entitlement are propagated illusions that should never be allowed to negate the enforcement of the rule of law. Again, I don’t know the specifics, but I think the GPD just became a less effective entity to the detriment of us all.
Jennifer Hensley
Chuckey