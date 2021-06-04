Dairy Days Event Evokes Family Memories
Dear Sir:
I am looking forward to June Dairy Days. Years ago, Greene County had numerous dairies. My husband, Eugene, and I owned and operated Harmons Dairy, a milk processing and bottling plant. Our family participated in June Dairy Days. One year we had a float with a cow on it for the parade downtown. Another year, I dressed a cow in a grass skirt, a straw hat and a lei around her neck. Irene McLean of The Flower Shop designed the lei with fresh flowers.
We raised registered Guernsey cows. We had one cow, “Valentine,” that was a two-time All-American, highest honor. Our Guernsey bull, “Valentine,” was nominated All-American and was invited to participate in the International Dairy Expo in Toronto, Canada.
Recently, the Hoard’s Dairyman magazine published an article concerning the Harmon family winning fourth place in the Hoard’s Dairyman Cow Judging Contest. Three hundred families entered. The Harmon family received a check and a medallion. The Harmon family consists of Dr. David Eugene Harmon, Dr. Judy Harmon Barton and their mother, Kathryn Harmon. Dr. David Harmon has entered the Hoard’s Dairyman Cow Judging Contest every year since he graduated from high school in 1969.
Kathryn Harmon
Greeneville