Dear Sir:
You need to watch and read your daily newspapers, and your newspaper reading will be very interesting if you understand Bible prophecy. You should begin to realize what the real significance of the massive arms purchases by Middle Eastern countries, from weapon-producing countries, like North Korea, China, Russia, and the United States are really all about.
Presently, the whole Islamic world in the Middle East and North Africa is being enveloped by a wave of resurgent Islamic fundamentalism. Islamic fundamentalist insurgencies, funded by rogue states and terrorist organizations, are trying to destabilize the moderate, Western-leaning, secular regimes currently in power, and are seeking to replace them with a unified, resuscitated Islamic caliphate (empire). This empire is also spoken about in Holy Scripture as the prophesied “King of the South,” who will be eager to wage war against Israel. Read it for yourself, it’s so obvious you cannot deny the reality of what is forming to happen very soon. A Confederation of Islamic nations will attack Israel.
The Pew Research Center has observed that, in addition to well-publicized bouts of violence, from civil war due to suicide bombings, plague the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, that concern about Islamic extremism is high among countries with substantial Muslim populations. And, in the Middle East, concern is growing. Lebanese, Tunisians, Egyptians, Jordanians and Turks are all more worried about the extremist threat than they were a year ago. Meanwhile, countries both Islamic and other non-Islamic countries hold very negative opinions of well-known extremist groups, such as Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades, Al Shabaab, Boko Haram, literally all Islamic Jihad groups, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen al-Alami, the Taliban, ISIS (again) and so forth. Their fires can be quickly lit.
Do you think that fanatical Islamic groups will not use nuclear or biological weapons if they have the opportunity? You had better believe they will. Again, Bible prophecy shows how it will all turn out. These forces will gather together in a final jihad (holy war) against the morally corrupt nations of the world, (especially western countries) whose religion, lifestyle, and values represent a deadly challenge to the Islamic dream. This is just a reminder to pay attention to the current news of the world, especially in the Middle East. Things are happening, danger is brewing for almost everyone. I’m just sayin’! Oh, yes! If Biden grants a new nuclear deal to Iran, well, the countdown will begin.
Dahk Knox
Mosheim